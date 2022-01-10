Days after their luxury Bahamas vacation, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went shopping at a California outlet mall together.

Days after their luxury Bahamas vacation, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went shopping together at a California outlet mall.

The couple recently returned from a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, where they sat on a beautiful beach at a private resort and basked in the sun.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and her comedian beau were spotted on a date at the Camarillo Premium Outlets over the weekend, according to The Sun.

The two walked side by side as they went to different stores, according to Deux Moi, who first reported on the outing.

Pete and Kim were present, according to a Versace employee.

The worker claimed the two went to the UGG store to look around, but an UGG employee denied it.

Meanwhile, a staff member at the Fossil store said they “heard about Kim and Pete being” at the outlet mall, but “we didn’t get lucky enough to have them in our store.”

This date follows Kim’s solo visit to the outlet in 2010 for an event to promote her fragrance.

She made an appearance at Perfumania at the Promenade to promote the fragrance, which was first released a year ago.

Kim wore a strapless pink and black minidress with suede heels for the perfume photo shoot.

She wore a pair of chandelier earrings and wore her brown hair in a long ponytail with her front bangs straight.

Her work in the beauty and fragrance industry has accelerated in recent years, with the launch of her KKW brand.

She now has several perfumes, as well as a beauty line that is currently being reworked and her SKIMS loungewear company.

Kim and Pete’s return to the outlet mall on Saturday was a far cry from their lavish trip just days before.

With a series of photos and videos shared on social media, the 41-year-old gave fans a glimpse into the trip.

Kim first shared a boomerang video of water hitting the sand on a beautiful beach at a private Abaco Islands resort.

The next slide featured a small pig running across the sand, followed by a photo of an empty beach.

A video of the water as the SKIMS mogul panned across the beach was the fourth slide in Kim’s Stories.

Meanwhile, her final Instagram post depicted a waterslide in the middle of the pool.

