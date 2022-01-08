Days before her split from fiance Eddie Boxshall, Denise Van Outen gave a “telling interview.”

Days before her split from fiance Eddie Boxshall, Denise Van Outen gave a “revealing interview.”

DENISE Van Outen gave a “revealing interview” just days before her split from Eddie Boxshall, which could have hinted at relationship tensions.

The former host of Big Breakfast joked that she would rather “sort out her garden” than marry stockbroker Eddie.

In an interview published earlier this month, Denise, 47, told The Mirror that she had her sights set on getting her Essex home’s patio in order before her wedding day.

“We haven’t been focusing on planning a wedding because we’ve been trying to finish the house and get things done, such as a new patio,” she explained.

“Besides, you can’t plan for anything right now, so there’s no rush to do anything,” the actress concluded, confirming that they would “not be having children.”

“Young people plan weddings because they want to start a family right away, but that isn’t going to happen.”

We’re not going to have any more kids.”

Denise revealed she had dumped her fiancé after discovering he had been having phone sex and dates with other women shortly after the interview.

Eddie Boxshall, who is regularly seen on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, was asked to leave the house by the distraught singer.

“It’s the last thing she expected to happen,” a source said.

She thought they’d be together forever, but he’s been sitting in her house betraying her trust while she’s been at work.”

Denise had planned to marry Eddie this year.

After learning that he had been exchanging raunchy messages and calls with women he met online and hooking up with another for secret dates, she asked him to leave their home.

“Denise is both ferociously angry and utterly heartbroken,” a source close to the couple, who had been together for seven years, said.

It’s the last thing she expected after spending so much time with Eddie.

“She assumed this would go on indefinitely.

But, while she was at work, he was sitting in her house, betraying her trust.”

Denise, who has an 11-year-old daughter from her marriage to Lee Mead, is devastated, according to the source, and sees no future with Eddie, who has two grown-up children from a previous relationship.

“Their families are close, and they get along well with each other’s children,” they continued.

However, their relationship’s trust has been completely shattered, and she doesn’t see a way back.

“Eddie has moved out to stay with a friend nearby, and after being pressed for answers, he’s already admitted to some of it.

Denise, however,

