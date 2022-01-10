Days Before His Death, Bob Saget Discussed the Afterlife at a Betty White Tribute.

Days Before His Death, Bob Saget Discussed the Afterlife in a Touching Betty White Tribute.

Just days before her death, Bob Saget was paying tribute to Betty White.

White died on New Year’s Eve, a few weeks shy of turning 100.

Then, just over a week later, on Sunday, it was confirmed that Saget had died in an Orlando hotel.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

The Fuller House star remembered White in a touching Instagram post a few days before his death, in which he pondered death and the afterlife.

“She always said her husband, Allen Ludden, whom she lost in 1981, was the love of her life.

“Well, if things go according to Betty’s plan, they’ll be reunited in the afterlife,” Saget wrote of the Golden Girls star.

“I’m not sure what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to spend eternity with the love of your life, then I’ll gladly defer to Betty on this.”

To her family and friends, my heartfelt condolences.

“Oh, my God, we’ll miss you.”

Saget also told a humorous story about one of his encounters with White.

“I was sitting across from her on an ABC jet for a junket once, and we were both sipping Bloody Marys.”

We’d been laughing for hours when I looked into her eyes and said, ‘How about it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’ She replied before I could finish the invitation — ‘Of course, Bob, you go in first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink,’ he recalled.

“Of course, she immediately started sipping from her straw.”

I spent over two hours in that bathroom.

(If you’re taking things literally, that would be the joke on a joke part.)”

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, wrote on the post at the time, “What an absolutely beautiful tribute.”

And I had no idea about that story, honey.

I’m overjoyed to have discovered this now.

“

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement, Saget’s family said, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

