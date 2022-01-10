Days before his death, Bob Saget spoke about the afterlife at a Touching Betty White Tribute.

Days before his death, Bob Saget spoke about the afterlife at a tribute to Betty White.

Celebrity deaths have had an especially difficult few weeks.

Full House star and comedian Bob Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65, following the death of legendary comedian and actress Betty White on New Year’s Eve.

In a touching tribute post on Instagram days before his own death, Saget remembered White, who was weeks shy of her 100th birthday at the time of her death.

Saget discussed death and the afterlife in his blog post.

“She always said her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981, was the love of her life.

Well, if things work out according to Betty’s plan, they’ll be reunited in the afterlife,” Saget wrote of White.

“I’m not sure what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to spend eternity with the love of your life, I’ll happily defer to Betty on this.”

My heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends.

We’ll miss you so much.”

Saget also told a funny story about one of his last encounters with White before she died.

“I was sitting across from her on an ABC jet for a junket once, and we were both drinking Bloody Marys.”

We’d been laughing for hours when I looked into her eyes and said, ‘How about it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’ She responded before I could finish the invitation — ‘Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink,’ he joked at the time.

“Of course, she immediately began drinking from her straw.”

I spent over two hours in that bathroom.

(If you take things literally, that would be the joke on a joke part.)”

Bob (@bobsaget) shared this.

“What an absolutely beautiful tribute,” Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, wrote on the post at the time.

And I had no idea about that story, honey.

I’m overjoyed now that I’ve discovered this.

” he says.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old when he died.

Saget’s family confirmed the news in a statement to ET.

