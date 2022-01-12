Marlena saves Johnny from the devil on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ but it’s too late for him and Chanel

﻿‘Days of Our Lives’ rumor: Marlena saves Johnny from the devil, but it’s too late for him and Chanel

With the possession storyline, Days of Our Lives has added a twist to end all twists.

Marlena is no longer possessed, but her grandson certainly is.

Given Marlena’s knowledge of possession, the latest rumor suggests she tries to assist her grandson.

However, it’s possible that it’s harmed his nascent marriage to Chanel too much.

Is that marriage doomed before it even begins?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes follow.]

Fans of Days of Our Lives will recall that Chanel and Johnny had their first squabble on January.

The show has ten episodes.

Johnny — or, for lack of a better term, “JoDevil” — laced into Chanel at the DiMera mansion and informed her that he no longer wanted to be married to her.

Chanel’s face glowed with horror as Johnny informed her that he wanted her to leave.

Bye-bye, 2021, and hello, 2022.

Fans of (hashtag)DAYS, here’s to the new year! pic.twitter.comBtNPsAiUc3

Paulina laced into Johnny before comforting her own daughter, as a good mother would.

EJ, being the man that he is, stated that his son is an adult who makes his own decisions.

(Besides, he didn’t seem to care for Chanel in the first place.)

Marlena is caught in the middle of it all, and she recognizes the Devil when she sees him.

And she might have seen the Devil in her grandson.

According to Soaps.com, Johnny will have a lot more self-awareness than his grandmother in upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes, and it won’t be long before he realizes he’s possessed.

Susan has already given him the hint, but it appears that Marlena will also intervene.

However, this makes little difference to the situation.

“What if Satan awakens something in Johnny’s blood that he’s been keeping at bay all these years?” Allie had already warned Chanel that her brother was evil, then backtracked and decided she was mistaken.

But, the outlet speculates, “could that really be true?”

Besides, as fans of Days of Our Lives are well aware, Chanel has moved on…sort of.

Days of Our Lives fans are well aware that the Jan.

Chanel and Allie finally consummated their relationship in episode 11 of the show.

Those two, on the other hand, have always had…

