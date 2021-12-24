Is Mar-Devil Dead on ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Is Mar-Devil Doomed on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Weekly Spoilers?

The Mar-Devil is at his best on Days of Our Lives.

She’s going all out now that she’s roused Jan Spears from her coma.

The Devil’s time in Salem, however, is coming to an end.

That isn’t to say he will go quietly.

And before he finally leaves, he’ll use Mar-Devil to track down Ciara’s baby!

[Warning: This section contains potential spoilers for future Days of Our Lives episodes.]

If there’s one thing you can count on from the Devil, it’s that he won’t abandon you.

Despite the fact that Father Eric is on his way to save Marlena, SoapHub’s Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the Devil is fighting with everything he has.

If Father Eric is the one who will exorcise the Devil, he can’t arrive soon enough.

“They wake up Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) and hand her over to Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) and Shawn Douglas-Brady (Brandon Beemer).”

The outlet speculates, “What better way to divert one of the town’s top cops, right?”

That’s all I have to say on the subject.

Because, while the cops deal with crazy Jan, Ciara will be dealing with the crazy Mar-Devil! Specifically, the devil wants Ciara’s baby and will go to any length to get it.

Everyone in town must work together to bring Mar-Devil down.

The good news for Ciara is that she appears to be nearing the end of her journey.

Rafe arrives to arrest EJ for kidnapping Sami just as EJ and Sami were getting back together.

(This writer believes Rafe’s motivations are “other” — and that the reasons rhyme with “Hick-Cole.”) As a result, according to Soaps.com, EJ will be rotting like a chump behind bars in this week’s Days of Our Lives spoilers.

Expect a lot of genuine drama on the show’s December 27 episode.

Both holiday cheer and holiday drama abound in Salem.

