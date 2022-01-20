Deacon’s Love Is questioned in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup

Deacon’s Love Is questioned on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup

Deacon claimed he loved Brooke in a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke, understandably, was not pleased, especially since she had recently fallen off the wagon.

People close to Brooke are now questioning Deacon’s motivations for his “confession.” Does he truly love her, or is this part of a larger, sick “master plan” he’s devised with Sheila Carter?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful follow.]

Hope is desperate for her mother to tell her the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

But the question is: will she be able to handle it?

Can Brooke and Deacon keep their marriage together if one secret threatens it? (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful premieres this week on @CBS! Catch up on the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.comHgYfhC8GoU

According to the most recent SoapHub spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, that question remains unanswered.

On January 1st,

Brooke is expected to finally come clean in the show’s 21st episode.

After all, part of sobriety is owning your mistakes, and Brooke must seize the bull by the horns.

Plus, Douglas has already revealed the truth, and Hope is well aware that little Douglas will not lie.

Brooke is expected to keep her foot on her mother’s neck until she extracts the truth from her.

And you can bet it won’t be a pleasant reality.

Steffy Forrester, Hope’s biggest foe, is suspicious of Brooke and Deacon as well.

Steffy will tell her mother about her suspicions on the January episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, according to the latest Soaps.com spoilers.

The show aired 21 episodes.

Steffy now has her own reasons for distrusting Brooke.

After all, she wants her mother and father to be reunited.

However, spoilers tease that Taylor will be Steffy’s voice of reason, stating that it’s time for everyone to grow up and move on as adults.

Is there really no other eligible men in Los Angeles? Taylor definitely deserves better than Brooke’s leftovers.

Liam is proving to be Hope’s savior on the other side of town in upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.