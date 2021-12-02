Deadly New Masters of Evil are Revealed by Marvel

New Masters of Evil Revealed by Marvel

In the Marvel Universe, there’s a new group of evil supervillains known as the Masters of Evil, but each member comes from a different Earth or future in the multiverse.

When a puppetmaster like Mephisto starts plucking bad guys from all over the multiverse, it can spell disaster for the Avengers.

Marvel fans will recognize the Multiversal Masters of Evil, though each may be the most powerful version of their characters that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has ever faced.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Avengers (hashtag)50.

This Masters of Evil were first seen in August’s Free Comic Book Day 2021: AvengersHulk (hashtag)1, which set up many of the current story plots.

Doom Supreme, Kid Thanos, Dark Phoenix and its Pet Berserker, King Killmonger, The Ghost Goblin, and Black Skull are the members of the seven-member team.

Mephisto began his search with Doom Supreme, a Victor Von Doom who has risen to the rank of Sorcerer Supreme of the dark arts, but Doom Supreme was given the task of selecting the rest of the team.

While we don’t get to see this recruitment drive, readers do get to see the Multiversal Masters of Evil in action, claiming various worlds before finally settling on Earth-616 in the Marvel Prime Universe.

We’ll move on to the other members of Doom Supreme’s villainous team since we’ve already covered Doom Supreme.

Wearing a golden mask and a dark robe that covers her entire body, the Dark Phoenix keeps her true identity hidden.

The Phoenix symbol can also be found on the robe’s arms.

She travels with her Pet Berserker, who appears to be Wolverine transformed into a Hound hunter from the popular X-Men storyline “Days of Future Past.”

Young Thanos is affectionately referred to as “Kid Thanos,” but he appears to be a younger Thanos plucked from the past before becoming the feared Mad Titan.

ErikN’Jadaka Killmonger, the Black Panther’s adversary, is most likely King Killmonger.

He wears a red suit of armor similar to the Asgardian Destroyer, which may contain some Vibranium, as he has conquered both Wakanda and Asgard.

The Ghost Goblin is Spider-Man’s archenemy Norman Osborn.

Norman isn’t just a Green Goblin anymore; he’s also the Ghost Rider…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]