Deadpool, X-Men, Miles Morales, and others are among the top 10 comic books that increased in value last week.

Deadpool, X-Men, Miles Morales, and others are among the top ten comic books that have increased in value in the last week.

COVRPRICECOM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week.

There are no opinions.

It’s just numbers.

They publish a new list of the TOP 10 COMICS every week, which is based on rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

This week’s https:covrprice.com list for NOVEMBER 22nd, 2021 is once again dominated by Marvel.

Returning to this week’s list, there’s an Art Adams variant of Strange Academy (hashtag)13, a Dan Panosian variant of Deadpool: Black, White, and Blood (hashtag)1, an Avengers (hashtag)1 (2010), and an Eternals (hashtag)1 variant.

Miles Morales, who made his first appearance in Ultimate Fallout (hashtag)4, has returned to the Top 10 with his first appearance in Ultimate Fallout (hashtag)4.

Actress Jameela Jamil’s portrayal of Titania in Disney(plus)’s SHE-HULK helped that first appearance make the list this week.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY (hashtag)3 was able to take the (hashtag)2 spot thanks to a scene from the new SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME trailer.

Finally, a Marvel villain from 2009 appears in Moon Knight and takes the number one spot.

Before we get started with the list, don’t forget about COVRPRICE’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.

You can win all of these incredible prizes by signing up here for the next five days.

Let’s get started with the top ten comic books that were popular last week:

Due to the fact that he is the son of T’Challa and Storm, there are significant content obstacles that this speculation would have to overcome in order to become a reality.

Despite this, it sold 24 copies and a raw copy for (dollar)36.

It has a raw FMV of (dollar)23 at the moment.

There are rumors that he COULD make an appearance in NO WAY HOME. Granted, everyone and their mother is expected to show up.

And, despite the fact that the film already has enough going on, his first appearance is set to return.

It sold 16 copies, with the highest sale being (dollar)2,800 for a CGC 9.8, the current FMV Raw copies have a FMV of (dollar)861.

(hashtag)3 MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS (hashtag)8 MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS (hashtag)8 MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS (hashtag)8 MARVEL SUPER

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary