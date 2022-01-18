Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra wore diamond rings that were the same size.

Despite the fact that Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin were married several times, their love for each other remained unwavering.

Songs, comedic sketches, and feature-length films were performed by the friends and collaborators.

Sinatra had rings made especially for them as a symbol of their long friendship.

After a wild weekend in Las Vegas, the Rat Pack was born.

Partying was a way of life for Sinatra and his friends during the day and night.

Everyone was visibly exhausted by the fourth day.

“You look like a goddamn rat pack,” actress Lauren Bacall told the bedraggled group, according to the book Bogart: In Search of My Father.

Despite Sinatra’s preference for names like “the Clan” and “the Summit,” the Rat Pack was born.

The group’s leader was Humphrey Bogart, with other leaders including Frank Sinatra, Lauren Bacall, Judy Garland, and others.

Bacall and Bogart’s Los Angeles home was a popular meeting spot for the group.

OCEAN’S ELEVEN (’60) stars Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop.

Sinatra took over as the Rat Pack’s leader after Bogart died in 1957.

Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Lawford were among the members he brought in.

Sinatra and Martin became particularly close as performers and members of the Rat Pack, with Martin becoming known as Sinatra’s right-hand man.

Anyone who watched them on stage could tell they had chemistry.

Martin’s daughter Deana told the Desert Sun, “It was brilliant to watch them on stage together because you could see the love in their eyes, the respect for each other.”

In comedy skits, the two poked fun at their friendship and joked about their relationship.

Martin once told Sinatra, “If you were a girl, I would probably go for you.”

“Darn it,” he grumbled.

“How come you’re not a girl?”

Deana believes that their dynamic was on full display in Ocean’s 11 and that this is what drew audiences in.

“They seemed like teenage boys on the loose in Oceans 11,” she wrote in her book Memories Are Made of This, despite the fact that they were all in their mid-40s.

“That movie was a smash hit and a cult classic, not least because it gave us a glimpse into the Rat Pack’s inner workings.”

On a more personal level, Sinatra gifted Martin with custom-made pinky rings set with an emerald-cut diamond.

Martin is said to have never removed his.

Martin and Sinatra put on a Christmas special featuring their families as a further expression of their friendship….

