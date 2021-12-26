Dean Unglert believes Caelynn Miller-Keyes intends to propose to him on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Dean Unglert believes Caelynn Miller-Keyes is planning to propose to him on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, the stars of Bachelor In Paradise, have the most unusual dating history in Bachelor Nation.

Unglert lived in his van and Miller-Keyes was a pageant queen, so the two were very different.

Unglert went on to say that he wasn’t in it for the money.

However, the two have grown closer as time has passed, and Unglert believes Miller-Keyes is planning a proposal.

Unglert and Miller-Keyes are keeping their New Year’s resolutions hidden.

After years of dating, it appears that the couple is on the verge of moving forward in their relationship, but Unglert wants his girlfriend to take the initiative.

Unglert hinted at an engagement in a recent episode of his podcast, Help! I Suck At Dating.

Saffron Vadher, Derek Peth’s fiancée, noticed the Bachelor In Paradise stars wearing their engagement rings, which sparked the conversation.

“As far as the government is concerned, no,” Unglert replied, “but as far as our hearts are concerned, yes.” The reality TV star also revealed that his girlfriend assured him that they would be engaged sometime in 2022.

Despite the fact that the couple appears to have strong feelings for one another, they still need to iron out a few details, such as who will get down on one knee.

According to People, Unglert isn’t sure if Miller-Keyes wanted him to propose or if she was the one to do it.

He did, however, reveal that he had his own engagement rule.

“I’ve made it pretty clear to her, I was like, ‘if you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,’ so I think she’s got something in the works for that,” he said.

During season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise in 2019, the reality stars met.

Unglert feared committing and ended up breaking up with Miller-Keyes on her birthday and leaving the show, despite the fact that they got along well and had obvious chemistry.

He later changed his mind and returned to Bachelor In Paradise, inviting Miller-Keyes to accompany him.

Miller-Keyes told Hollywood Life that moving into Unglert’s van after leaving BIP was an adjustment.

Unglert was changing her for… according to the former beauty queen.

