Death at 82 of Philippe Nahon, unforgettable mouth of French cinema

Philippe Nahon had a thick voice and a hell of a piss, pierced with a disturbing blue look. After starting in the 60s with Jean-Pierre Melville, in The Doulos where he plays the accomplice of Serge Reggiani, this former Parisian titi burns the boards playing Brecht or Shakespeare.

Soon, he became one of the big supporting roles in cinema and television, which tore his physique from a boxer. At the turn of the 1990s, his career took on another dimension. He becomes the darling of generation filmmakers. Gaspar Noé first of all, which gives him an unforgettable role as a butcher in Alone against all. A dirty guy whose apron he puts on with formidable realism.

We will then find him at Mathieu Kassovitz’s Hatred, where he embodies an atrabilaire police chief. Before appearing in The Pact of the Wolves by Christophe Gans (The Pact of the Wolves), Calvary by Fabrice du Welz, High tension by Alexandre Aja and even in front of the camera of Luc Besson, Jacques Audiard or Steven Spielberg (in War Horse).

“While being extremely straight, he could play twisted and complicated roles and make them endearing”, still remembers Gaspar Noé, for whom “Working with him was like going on vacation with a friend”.

Mathieu Kassovitz greeted “The actor of cinema lovers and an outstanding actor”. Albert Dupontel, who had played with him in Irreversible (by Gaspar Noé), “a rare actor, of an extraordinary sensitivity and sincerity (…) gone into the infinite, his true dimension“

Accustomed to the roles of bastards and bandits, he could also reveal a beautiful comic potential. This was particularly the case in the series Kaamelott, in which he interpreted the unforgettable Goustan. Father of Léodagan and former king of Carmelide, Goustan is a cruel and bloodthirsty being, always quick to go to war. We do not remake ourselves … With age, this bellicose attitude changes into a tendency to verbally insult his interlocutors.

After the announcement of his death by our colleagues from Release , the director of Kaamelott, Alexandre Astier, confirmed on his Twitter account, the disappearance of the actor. ” I learn with great sorrow the disappearance of Philippe Nahon. All my thoughts to hers. Damn, how sad … “He wrote, without giving more details on the circumstances of his death, this Sunday, April 19.

