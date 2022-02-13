‘Death on the Nile,’ according to Kenneth Branagh, is a ‘Very Dark, Very Sexy, Unsettling Kind of Film.’

Kenneth Branagh is a well-known British filmmaker who has worked on a number of critically acclaimed films.

Branagh appears to have done it all, from Shakespearean tragedies to big-budget Marvel films.

Branagh these days prefers to concentrate on projects and films that inspire him, and for the past few years, he has devoted himself to adapting Agatha Christie’s novels for the big screen.

While his 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express was a box office success, getting the sequel made proved to be extremely difficult.

Branagh opened up about the experience of making Death on the Nile in a June 2020 interview, revealing why he thinks the film is ‘unsettling.’

On February 11, 2022, Death on the Nile was released in theaters.

It is based on Agatha Christie’s beloved novel.

The film follows a group of passengers onboard the SS Karnak as they investigate a gruesome murder, which Hercule Poirot, a veteran detective, is tasked with solving.

According to IMDb, Tom Bateman, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and, of course, Kenneth Branagh as Poirot star in Death on the Nile.

Death on the Nile is a true passion project for Branagh, who helmed the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express.

Branagh discussed the film’s underlying themes and how it differs from Murder on the Orient Express in a 2020 interview.

Branagh, who directs and stars in Death on the Nile, spoke about the film in a June 2020 episode of the podcast “The Fourth Wall.”

“Love, as he (Poirot) says, is not safe and it’s certainly not safe in this version,” Branagh said in an interview with The Playlist.

“Michael Green (the screenwriter) has really deepened the connection with the character (Poirot)…his deepening of what Poirot goes through in relation to the story, and then the power and sexiness of lust and love as it runs throughout the story is very strong.”

“It’s a very dark, very sexy, unsettling kind of film,” Branagh went on to say about the film.

It certainly fulfills the travel log as it transports you to large and exciting new locations, but it’s also extremely unsettling in ways that only a few people will fully comprehend because it deals with love, possession, lust, and…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.