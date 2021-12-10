‘Deathloop,’ ‘Forza Horizon 5,’ and Other Winners at the Game Awards 2021

Winners of the 2021 Game Awards include ‘Deathloop,’ ‘Forza Horizon 5,’ and more.

The Geoff Keighley-hosted Game Awards 2021 put on an incredible show for gamers all over the world.

The event featured dozens of announcements for upcoming titles, including the highly anticipated Elden Ring and others, in addition to honoring the year’s best video games with awards in 30 categories.

Here are the winners of The Game Awards 2021, including Game of the Year, which is the most important award of the night.

It Takes Two (Hazelight StudiosEA) is the winner of the It Takes Two competition.

Another win for @deathloop, this time for Best Game Direction!

Deathloop (Arkane Studios Bethesda) is the winner of the competition.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos MontrealSQUARE ENIX) is the winner.

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village, is the winner.

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground GamesXbox Game Studios) is the winner.

A round of applause for @maggiethebard as Lady Dimitresc, who just won Best Performance for @RE_Games Village!

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck NineSQUARE ENIX) was the winner.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) IS THE WINNER.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the winner.

A round of applause for @maggiethebard as Lady Dimitresc who just won Best Performance for @RE_Games Village!