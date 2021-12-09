Debbie Johnson is irritated by her date’s reaction to her makeover on ’90 Day: The Single Life.’

Debbie Johnson is back on 90 Day: The Single Life, and she even got a full makeover for the spinoff, but in an exclusive sneak peek from Us Weekly, she isn’t happy with how her date, Jay, reacts to her new look.

The 69-year-old reality star dyes her hair red and gets her makeup done in a clip from the Friday, December 10 episode.

“I’m looking for some kind of love connection, and I’m really hoping I’ll find it with Jay,” she says of her dating prospects.

When Debbie sees the finished product, she is “awestruck.”

“I don’t seem to be the same person anymore.”

“Wow,” she exclaims as she examines herself in the salon’s mirror.

“It’s for the best.”

Following that, the TV personality discusses whether she is adjusting to her new look.

“I’m feeling really good about myself,” she admits, “but I’m still a little nervous, definitely nervous.”

Debbie is getting ready for her date with Jay later that day.

For the occasion, she is dressed in a white top, black skirt, black leggings, white boots, and a white headband.

“In 40 years, this is the most effort I’ve put into a date,” she says.

“All I hope is that when he sees me, he’ll say, ‘Wow, you look great,’ because that’s how I’m feeling right now.”

It’s going to make me feel bad if Jay doesn’t say anything nice about the way I look or notices a difference.”

Jay, 58, then arrives at Debbie’s door, seemingly taken aback but oblivious to her appearance.

“I didn’t recognize you,” he says as they get in his car to leave.

Debbie is irritated by his remark, which she expected to be more complimentary.

She tells the cameras, “He didn’t say anything nice — nothing — and I’m pissed.”

I should have stayed at home with my cats, wand, and toys.”

Debbie’s new look was first revealed to Us in October.

“I’ve had a complete makeover here.”

My hair has been styled in a different way.

My hair is red and long.

She added, “I also have a new tattoo.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever had one.”

At nearly 70 years old, this is the first time.

