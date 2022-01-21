Debi Mazar Responds to Rumors That Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox Will Play Her in a Madonna Biopic

Debi Mazar Responds to Rumors That Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox Will Play Her in Madonna Biopic

Debi Mazar has been Madonna’s best friend for decades.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, is rumored to be playing Madonna in an upcoming Madonna biopic, which the actor recently addressed.

Here’s what Mazar had to say about her friendship with the Uncut Gems star and pop culture icon.

January 1st,

Madonna revealed that she spent the evening with Kanye West, Julia Fox, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather in a series of Instagram photos posted on December 13.

Madonna and Fox are seen together on a couch in the first photo.

Madonna and West can be seen in the photo below.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather joins them in the third photo, and football player Antonio Brown appears in two other photos.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie, and some other folks showed up…………………,” the musician wrote in the captions.

Several heart eyes, red hearts, fire, rose, and lips emojis were used in the comments section of Madonna’s post by the Uncut Gems star.

Debi Mazar, Madonna’s best friend, recently addressed rumors that Julia Fox would play the iconic singer in a film about her.

She shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram, and she resembles Fox a lot.

Mazar accompanied the photo with a lengthy caption.

“Since it was announced that @juliafox took a meeting with @madonna for her film, my phone has literally blown up this past week,” she began the caption.

“The press is asking me to confirm rumors, and paparazzi are literally DMing me asking to photograph me so they can submit Julia and I comparisons.”

“I find it all quite amusing,” she continued, “but what I find most fascinating is that someone will be playing ME!”

Debi Mazar (@debimazar) shared a post.

Mazar confirmed that she has no idea who Madonna will cast in the biopic.

She wrote, “I have NO IDEA how the script reads or who Madonna has in mind.”

She continued by praising Madonna and discussing their long friendship.

“Madonna (and I, for that matter) have an epic story to tell (more on that later),” Mazar wrote.

“Our friendship is extremely valuable to me, and Madonna is a brilliant visionary.”

I’m really looking forward to seeing what she comes up with!”

She’s a…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.