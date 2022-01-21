Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s Wife, Is Who She Says She Is, and Do They Have Children?

Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s Wife, Is Who She Says She Is, and How Many Children Do They Have?

Meat Loaf, a Grammy Award-winning singer, is one of the world’s most well-known musicians.

Meat Loaf, real name Marvin Lee Aday, passed away in January 2022.

His iconic and best-selling album “Bat Out of Hell,” as well as his infamous stage presence in films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will live on in the hearts of fans.

His wife and children also survived him.

So, who is Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s wife, and how many children do they share?

Meat Loaf’s legendary career places him among the music’s greats.

According to the New York Times, he sold over 100 million albums over the course of six decades, and he also starred in films like Wayne’s World and Fight Club.

He died in January 2022 at the age of 74, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s wife, was reportedly present.

“We understand how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement reads.

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” he says, from his heart to yours.

Throughout his adult life, Meat Loaf suffered from a variety of health problems.

He had heart surgery in 2003 and announced his retirement from touring in 2013, according to the New York Times.

He told The Guardian at the time, “I’ve had 18 concussions.”

“I’m off balance.”

A knee replacement has been performed on me.

I’m going to have to replace the other one.

It’s just the travel that’s the problem.

“It saps your strength.”

Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s wife, was by his side when he died.

Who is Deborah Gillespie, exactly?

Gillespie was Meat Loaf’s second wife, according to The Sun.

They married in 2007 and appeared to have a happy 14-year marriage until Meat Loaf passed away in 2022.

She’s also from Canada, and she and Meat Loaf live in Los Angeles and Texas, respectively.

Meat Loaf was born and raised in Texas, and he appeared to have a strong connection to the state.

Gillespie’s background is unknown, but she appears to have made several public appearances with her husband in the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.