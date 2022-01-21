Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s wife, is who she says she is.

Deborah Gillespie is Meat Loaf’s wife.

Meat Loaf is married to his second wife, who is from Canada.

The couple split their time between Los Angeles and Texas, the rock star’s home state.

They married in 2007 and were married for 14 years until Meat Loaf died on January 20, 2022.

The cause of his death is unknown at the time of publication.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement reads.

“Throughout the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been by his side.”

“During his incredible six-decade career, he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 films, including “Fight Club,” “Focus,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” is still among the best-selling albums of all time.

“We understand how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such a talented artist and handsome man.”

“We appreciate your consideration of our need for privacy at this time.

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

