Deborah James and ITV’s Helen Addis plead with people not to postpone cancer checks during lockdown

Cancer campaigners Deborah James and Helen Addis pleaded with people to get checked on suspicion of cancer, even during the lockdown.

Deborah, 38, from South London, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in December 2016 and earlier this year, scans showed no sign of the disease in her body, but she still needs regular treatment.

ITV producer Helen Addis, 41, who lives in Weybridge, Surrey, was diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer in 2018 and came through her treatment, which involved several rounds of chemotherapy and a mastectomy. She launched the Change and Check campaign for ITV with the support of Lorraine.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain, to two women said that now more than ever, people should be checking new lumps with their GPs, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah, who presents the BBC podcast You, Me and The Big C, said early diagnosis is ‘a matter of life and death’.

Speaking via video link from her home, Deborah, who is known as Bowel Babe on social media, said: ‘Please get checked. It’s literally the difference between life and death: an early diagnosis.

She said that while she understands that we live in a ‘very challenging time,’ people need to go and get checked.

‘We campaign very very hard for people to not be embarrassed, to not worry about going to their GPs and not be embarrassed to say: “I’ve got a change of bowel habits”,’ she added.

‘The message, loud and clear, is they’re still open for business and this is more important than ever,’ she added.

Drawing from her own experience, Deborah explained that by the time she was diagnosed after having symtpoms for six months, her chances of surviving for more than five years had shrunk to just eight per cent.

She also explained that when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer, she also had eight tumours in her lungs.

Deborah decided to ‘take a break’ from treatment during the lockdown, but has resumed after a health scare.

She explained. ‘It’s an incredibly challenging mix, for me,. I’m somebody, as a lot of people are, manaigng their cancer.

‘My tumour markers started waking up a little bit, and it’s not what you want in any circumstance.’

She explained she is now back on treatment and forced herself to go back to normal, visiting the hospital ‘even in these challenging times.

Meanwhile, Helen, who owes her speedy treatment to an early diagnosis, revealed that by the time she saw her GP about a lump she had detected on her body, eight others had appeared, showing ‘how fast it’s been travelling.’

‘I can’t stress it enough,’ she said.

‘Women inherently putting themselves at the bottom of the list,’ she said, pointing out that mothers usually put other people in front of their health needs.

‘The last thing we’re thinking about doing is getting small but unusual things checked out,’ she said.

Dr Hilary, who hosted the show with Helen, stressed that GPs are open for business and that patients can be seen and treated safely.