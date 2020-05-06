Deborah James says she’s enjoying lock-down as people understand ‘health anxiety’ she endures daily

BBC presenter Deborah James, who has incurable stage four bowel cancer, has admitted she’s ‘weirdly enjoying’ lock-down, because people are finally understanding the ‘health anxiety’ she endures daily.

The mother-of-two, 38, from London, who presents the Radio 5 Live podcast ‘You, me and the Big C’, says she feels ‘happy and content’ at the moment, because she’s become an ‘expert at living in the now’ throughout her cancer battle.

In January, the former deputy headteacher announced that her most recent scans had shown ‘no evidence of cancer’ in her body for the first time since her diagnosis in 2016, but she still needs regular treatment.

Appearing alongside Lauren Mahon on Yahoo UK’s podcast, White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton, she said that the pandemic is ‘really making a lot of people assess their life’.

‘I actually feel quite happy at the moment, said Deborah, ‘I feel quite contented.’

The mum explained that while she doesnt want ‘the world’ to go through the same struggle she’s been through, she has learned to live life ‘day by day’.

She continued: ‘I’m weirdly enjoying lockdown. I’m really enjoying it. I suffer from two massive problems in my life – one is health anxiety, and the other is FOMO.

‘And with my health anxiety, I always feel like nobody understands what it is like to have health anxiety. And now, I’m like, oh, well the whole world’s understanding health anxiety. This is the world I live in on a daily basis.’

She added that the crisis will force people to reevaluate how they are living their lives, and says that it’s impossible to ‘be a superhero in COVID’ and the main thing is getting through the day with a ‘smile on your face’.

Last month, Deborah revealed she’s continuing her treatment, despite the worry of coronavirus infection in hospital, and said she feels ‘really, really scared’ as a vulnerable person.

‘That’s the only thing, you’re kind of in between a rock and a hard place, if you need treatment, you need treatment.

‘I was hoping I could have a break in my treatment, but unfortunately but we decided the risk was too high and in order to keep sitting on my disease, I have to keep having treatment every week.

‘So I’m in at the Marsden, all the precautions are being taken I feel very secure and safe. You still have to go ahead, it’s weighing up the risk and keeping safe when we do it.’

She told that while ‘spirits are high’ there are ‘people she cares about’ whose treatment has been negatively affected by the health pandemic, as compromised services means treatment and procedures have been pushed back.

She said: ‘Spirits are high at least on the surface. But I know directly with the people that I care about, how much COVID is directly impacting upon their treatment.

‘We know services are being compromised and we know that people’s treatments are having to be bumped, or the the time they’re having an operation is being pushed back, or the time they’re visiting the hospital is being pushed back.

‘Which I think says, a lot in terms of how serious the situation we’re in is. But also, we have to pull together much more so than ever before as a team and just support each other.’

Last month, she told on the show that while she’s in a ‘good place’ health-wise, she was still taking ‘ uber precautions’ to self-isolate as best she could, because she’s still very vulnerable.

She said: ‘I think anyone in a high risk condition is a little bit scared on how to play it. I’m not on lock down, but I am taking uber precautions.’

The mum added: ‘I am someone who lives with cancer and I am in a good place, I’m really, really scared.

‘I still have to go into the hospital to have treatment, but there are some aspects of life that have to go on. So, a massive thank you to everyone on the front line, who keep the world ticking.’