Declan Donnelly’s age and height are both unknown.

DECLAN Donnelly is a national treasure and half of the Ant and Dec presenting duo.

Take a look at the life and career of the seasoned television host, who has appeared on shows such as I’m A Celebrity, Britain’s Got Talent, and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Declan Donnelly is a British television host.

Declan Joseph Oliver “Dec” Donnelly, OBE, is a 45-year-old English television presenter, producer, and actor best known for his collaborations with long-time friend Ant McPartlin.

Fans know and love them as the presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Dec, a Newcastle native, was born on September 25, 1975, and stands 5 foot 6 inches tall.

He is the eldest of seven siblings.

The TV host hosts a variety of shows, including Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity…

Some may be surprised to learn that he earns a substantial sum for his work on Get Me Out of Here!

Dec’s net worth is estimated to be around £62 million, with his presenting roles accounting for the majority of his earnings.

According to HELLO!, he was rumoured to have signed a £40 million deal with ITV in 2007.

However, according to the publication, his most recent deal is worth around £30 million if split between him and Ant McPartlin.

The twosome also invest in real estate, with a combined property portfolio worth around £10 million.

It’s also believed that they’re each insured for £1 million against the death of the other.

In 1990, they met on the children’s television show Byker Grove.

They portrayed PJ (Ant) and Duncan (Dec) on the show, Dec having joined in 1989 and Ant in 1990.

Their friendship began when they shared storylines on the show, and they developed a bond both on and off the set.

In 1994, the duo began a pop career as PJ and Duncan, their Byker Grove characters.

Their music career was cut short in 1997 when their record label declined to renew their contract.

Their on-screen chemistry was a hit, and they moved into comedy presenting after becoming real-life best friends.

Ant and Dec are inseparable in real life, and they used to live on the same street in Chiswick, West London, before Ant divorced his now ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Because of the closeness of their working relationship, they only have one joint Twitter account, @antanddec.

Dec married Ali Astall, his long-time other half, at St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, Tyne and Wear, on August 1, 2015.

In 2013, the couple began dating.

