Decorate Like Giuliana Rancic With Her Affordable New HSN Home Line

Attention HSN shoppers, Giuliana Rancic is slowly but chicly turning the Home Shopping Network into the Home Style Network!

Rancic has been working with HSN on her much-loved clothing line G by Giuliana since 2012, but this year the celeb mom has something new up her sleeve: a furniture collection in collaboration with interior designer Lonni Paul.

Called August & Leo (as Rancic and Paul are both Leos born in August), the HSN collection includes over 30 pieces ranging in price from $19.95 to $250. It’s available now online, and the duo will broadcast live from their homes on HSN via Skype to present the line on April 24.

In the meantime, shop our favorite pieces, from armchairs to decorative pillows, below!

