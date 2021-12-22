Dedicated to Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Models (dollar)8,145 Diamond Necklace

Kourtney Kardashian has a new piece of jewelry dedicated to her fiancé Travis Barker, and it’s as luxurious as it gets.

On Tuesday, December 21, the 42-year-old Poosh founder shared photos of the two necklaces on her Instagram Story.

She first shared a selfie with the eye-catching bling, followed by a close-up flat lay to give her 155 million followers a closer look.

Kardashian’s two new necklaces, as seen in the photo, feature pendants spelling out the Blink-182 drummer’s initials: TB. She layers them on her chest so that the “T” sits above the “B.”

Jennifer Fisher is a well-known fine jewelry designer.

The layered designs include the label’s Large Gothic Letter “T” Pendant with Pave White Diamonds in White Gold ((dollar)6,600) on a 14″ Micro Link Chain ((dollar)230) and Large Gothic Letter “B” Pendant in White Gold ((dollar)1,040) on a 17″ Micro Link Chain ((dollar)275), according to an Instagram post from the brand.

Dani Michelle, Kardashian’s personal stylist, appears to have given the necklaces to her client as a holiday present.

On her Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added “OMG” as a text overlay, along with a red heart emoji and the style expert’s handle.

He has tattoos, while Kardashian has jewelry dedicated to her future husband.

In May, the reality star inked “I love you” in her handwriting on Barker’s forearm.

He had “Kourtney” tattooed above his left nipple a month before.

Not only that, but there’s a whole lot more.

Kardashian’s pout was tattooed on his arm in October.

Kardashian was asked to press her lips against a piece of paper before the appointment to ensure the design was accurate.

After less than a year together, the happy couple got engaged in October.

At the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, the drummer got down on one knee and presented a 15-carat bauble.

Kardashian and Barker’s romance was first reported in late 2020, and Us Weekly confirmed it in January.

An insider told Us at the time that “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.”

“They’ve known each other for years and have been dating for a few months.

Travis has been smitten with Kourtney for a long time.”

