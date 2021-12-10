‘Deep Water,’ the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas, has had its theatrical release date pushed back.

The theatrical release date for Ben Affleck and Ex Ana de Armas’ erotic thriller ‘Deep Water’ has been canceled.

Deep Water, a film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, won’t be released in theaters anytime soon.

The erotic thriller starring the former couple, who met and had a brief whirlwind romance while filming, was supposed to be released in January.

14th.

However, ET has learned that the film has been pulled from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ theatrical schedule, with no new release date set.

The release date of the film has yet to be determined.

Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas), a couple living in a small town trapped in an unhappy marriage, are the focus of the film, which is based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith of the same name.

Instead of dealing with the social consequences of divorce, they agree that Melinda can date other men as long as she stays with her family.

Vic, on the other hand, quickly becomes a suspect in the disappearances of some of Melinda’s lovers.

Adrian Lyne’s first directorial effort since 2002’s Unfaithful, Deep Water stars Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Tracy Letts, Finn Wittrock, and Jacob Elordi.

Lyne directed some of the most well-known and semi-controversial erotic thrillers of the last four decades, including Flashdance, 9 12 Weeks, Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, and Jacob’s Ladder, as well as the psychological horror classic Jacob’s Ladder.

