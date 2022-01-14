‘Definition Please’: See the Exclusive Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s South Asian Dramedy

‘Definition Please’: Watch the Exclusive Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s South Asian Dramedy

Mindy Kaling is pursuing her goal of bringing South Asian storytelling to the forefront of Hollywood.

Following the success of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls, both of which featured prominent Indian actors, Kaling is now an executive producer on the South Asian family dramedy Definition Please, which only ET has the exclusive premiere of the first official trailer ahead of its Netflix premiere.

Definition Please follows Monica (Day), a former spelling bee champion who hasn’t had much success since her big win 15 years ago, as she reconciles with her estranged older brother (Russian Doll’s Ritesh Rajan), who returns home to help care for their ailing mother (The Good Place’s Anna Khaja).

Working with Issa Rae on her web series Awkward Black Girl — which inspired Insecure — led to Day’s feature directorial debut.

“Being on that web series inspired us all to start writing our own stories,” Day previously told ET. “Issa said, ‘I am writing my Black girl story, you have to write your brown girl story.'”

In the trailer, viewers will see Lalaine (Lizzie McGuire), Jake Choi (Single Parents), and Levar Burton (Reading Rainbow) in supporting roles.

During its festival run, the film won numerous awards, including Outstanding Directorial Debut for Day at the South Asian Film Festival of America and Best Lead Actor for Rajan at the New York South Asian Film Festival.

The film also addresses mental health, which can be a taboo subject in some circles.

It was a delicate process for Rajan, who also spoke to ET, to portray an Indian American man with borderline personality disorder.

“In Asian communities, vulnerability is sometimes viewed as a sign of weakness.

He said, “I really wanted to dial in all of that nuance and detail to play a character who was as authentic as possible.”

“It was all in the end, his denial of his illness and his confrontation with his sister.”

