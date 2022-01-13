‘Degrassi’ Alums Lauren Collins, Daniel Clark, and More React to HBO Max Reboot News: ‘It’s Official’

‘Degrassi’ Alums Lauren Collins, Daniel Clark, and Others React to HBO Max Reboot News: ‘It’s Official’

Degrassi Community School is still going strong.

The beloved teen drama is coming back for a sixth season on HBO Max, and the original cast members aren’t holding back.

On Thursday, January 13, the streaming service announced that Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen will executive produce and direct the new Degrassi series.

In a statement, Azzopardi and Cohen said, “What excites us perhaps the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama.” They previously collaborated on a season 8 episode of Degrassi in 2009.

“We’re incredibly honored to be given the chance to lead this evolution and bring this beloved series back into people’s homes.”

In 1979, The Kids of Degrassi Street established the franchise.

Following the success of Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi High in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Degrassi: The Next Generation premiered in 2001, following Spike’s (Amanda Stepto) daughter, Emma Nelson (Miriam McDonald), from Degrassi Junior High.

Degrassi: The Next Generation, which launched the careers of Drake, Shenae Grimes, Nina Dobrev, and others, was renamed Degrassi after 10 seasons and aired until season 14 in 2015.

Degrassi: Next Class was picked up by Netflix in 2016.

Four 10-episode seasons made up the fifth season of the teen drama.

“Now in its fourth decade, Degrassi is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation,” said Josh Scherba, president of WildBrain Entertainment.

“Our Chief Content Officer, Stephanie Betts, and showrunners Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically, while remaining true to the brand’s fundamental honesty, humanity, and integrity.”

We’re ecstatic to be working with HBO Max to bring this new vision to Degrassi fans and continue the show’s legacy.”

Stephen Stohn, the original producer, reacted to the news on Twitter.

Stohn tweeted, “New Degrassi series announced!!”

“After producing the first six seasons of the long-running Degrassi franchise, Linda and I believe it is the right time to hand the baton over to Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen for a new generation of Degrassi.”

Lara and Julia were our collaborators.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Lauren Collins, Daniel Clark and More ‘Degrassi’ Alums React to HBO Max Reboot News: ‘It’s Official’