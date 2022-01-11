After a two-year relationship, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have broken up.

After two years of dating, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have called it quits.

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have broken up after two years of dating.

After dating for more than two years, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have called it quits.

According to multiple reports, the 23-year-old model ended her relationship with the 26-year-old Love Island star and fellow model, saying in a statement to People that the relationship “ran its course.”

The news comes just months after Hamlin and Booker shared heartfelt tributes to each other on their Instagram accounts to mark their two-year anniversary in May.

“I’ll love you forever.”

I couldn’t have asked for a more suitable partner than you.

Hamlin captioned a photo of the ex-couple kissing at the time with “@eyalbooker.”

This was shared by DELILAH BELLE (@delilahbelle).

For his part, Booker shared some steamy photos of the two, as well as a long love letter to his ex-girlfriend.

Booker began, “I’ve been with you for two years.”

“I’ve loved you since we first met.

I wasn’t sure how we’d pull this off, but two years later, we’ve done pretty well.

We’ve lived thousands of miles apart and faced a global pandemic, but we’ve always managed to overcome whatever life has thrown at us.

It isn’t always easy, and we’ve had our fair share of ups and downs, but that is what life is all about.”

Booker continued by thanking Hamlin for accepting him and allowing him to be himself.

“It means a lot to me that you accept me just the way I am.”

He went on to say, “Thank you for teaching me that being my true self is all I need to be, and for loving me the way you do.”

“I don’t mind if there are a few more grey hairs on my head as long as you pluck them out for me, haha.”

@delilahbelle, I’m excited to learn more about you, to learn alongside you, and to navigate this crazy thing we call life with you.”

E Y A L B O O K E R (@eyalbooker) posted something on Instagram.

The two were first linked in April 2019 while partying with friends at the Coachella Valley Music Festival, and Hamlin later documented their time together on her Instagram Story.

The couple’s relationship was confirmed a month later.

From Infosurhoy, the best news summary.

After two years of dating, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have called it quits.

On Instagram, see this photo.

DELILAH BELLE (@delilahbelle) shared a post on Instagram.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

E Y A L B O O K E R (@eyalbooker) shared a post.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy