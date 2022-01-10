Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker of Love Island have broken up after two years together.

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker of Love Island have called it quits after two years together.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, a model, and Eyal Booker, a Love Island contestant, have ended their two-year relationship.

Delilah Belle Hamlin is a single woman in 2022.

According to a source close to E! News, Lisa Rinna’s daughter has broken up with her two-year boyfriend, Love Island star Eyal Booker.

Delilah, 23, and Eyal, 26, haven’t been seen in public together since November, when they attended Ivy Getty’s star-studded wedding.

“Attending my first ever wedding for the lovely @ivygetty, so naturally I had to dress up,” Delilah captioned a series of selfies with Eyal from the San Francisco ceremony, “but OH MY YOU LOOKED INSANE I HAD CHILLS.”

Delilah also shared with her fans on Instagram in November that she was seeking treatment after her body became “dependent” on Xanax, and Eyal was one of her many supporters at the time, writing in the comments section, “I love you andamp; know you will get better.”

On a daily basis.

I’m so proud of you for keeping fighting xxx.”

The couple marked their second wedding anniversary in May with heartfelt Instagram tributes.

Eyal started his message by saying, “I fell in love with you the day we met.”

“I was unsure how we’d make this work, but two years later, we’ve done a pretty good job.”

“We’ve always done exactly that… overcome everything that life throws at us,” he continued. “It’s not always easy andamp; we’ve definitely had our ups and downs, but that’s what it’s all about.”

“For showing me that being my authentic self is all I should be and for loving me the way that you do,” Eyal wrote.

“A few more grey hairs on my head, but I don’t mind as long as you pluck them out for me haha.”

“I’m looking forward to learning more about you, learning alongside you, and navigating this crazy thing we call life with you,” Eyal said.

@delilahbelle, I adore you.

Delilah shared a sweet kissing photo with Eyal on her Instagram page.

She captioned the photo, “I love you forever.”

“It has been 2 years…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Love Island’s Eyal Booker Break Up After 2 Years Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DELILAH BELLE (@delilahbelle)