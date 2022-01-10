Delilah Belle Hamlin and her two-year boyfriend, Eyal Booker, have broken up following her recent hospitalization.

I’m pressing the pause button.

Us Weekly confirms that Delilah Belle Hamlin and her boyfriend Eyal Booker have broken up after more than two years of dating.

Before the new year, Hamlin, 23, and the England native, 26, called it quits.

The couple first became linked in April 2019, a year after Booker’s appearance on season 4 of Love Island UK. They confirmed their relationship in May 2019 and marked their two-year anniversary with sweet social media tributes.

“I’ll always love you.”

I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do it with after spending two years with you.

Hamlin gushed about @eyalbooker on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white PDA photo.

“After two years with you, I fell in love with you the day we met,” Booker wrote.

I wasn’t sure how we’d pull this off, but two years later, we’ve done a pretty good job.

We may have been thousands of miles apart at times and faced a global pandemic, but we’ve always managed to overcome whatever life has thrown at us.

It’s not always easy, and we’ve had our fair share of ups and downs, but that’s what life is all about.”

“I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you, and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together,” the reality star concluded at the time, thanking the model for encouraging him to be his “authentic self.”

@delilahbelle I adore you.”

Several months later, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin’s daughter, spoke out about a “terrifying” health struggle that included Xanax use.

Delilah Belle explained in a lengthy November 2021 Instagram video that she sought treatment after being over-prescribed by a psychiatrist.

“I took too much Propranolol.

“I took Benadryl with it and ended up in the hospital for some reason,” she explained.

“The Xanax had already taken its toll on me.”

I wasn’t addicted to it like a drug addict, but my body was because of how much the doctor prescribed.”

There were some who discouraged the California native from sharing her story at the time, but Booker backed up his then-girlfriend.

“I believe you will improve. I love you.”

“Day by day,” he said in response to her video.

“I’m so proud of you for sticking it out.

