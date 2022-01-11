Delilah Belle Hamlin Said 2021 ‘Broke’ Her and Posted About Fighting ‘Battles’ Before Eyal Booker Split News Delilah Belle Hamlin Said 2021 ‘Broke’ Her and Posted About Fighting ‘Battles’ Before Eyal Booker Split News Delilah Belle Haml

Delilah Belle Hamlin Said 2021 ‘Broke’ Her, Posted About Fighting ‘Battles’ Before Eyal Booker Split News Delilah Belle Hamlin Said 2021 ‘Broke’ Her, Posted About Fighting ‘Battles’ Before Eyal Booker Split News

Delilah Belle Hamlin opened up about the ups and downs she faced in 2021, just before news of her breakup with boyfriend Eyal Booker broke.

On New Year’s Day, the model, 23, posted an inspiring quote to Instagram along with a lengthy caption about her experiences in the previous year.

“You made a difference in my life in the year 2021.”

Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin’s daughter, wrote, “You broke me.”

“However, thank you for pushing me to do things I would never have attempted otherwise.”

Thank you for providing me with so many opportunities.

Thank you for demonstrating disease to me instead of putting me at ease.

Thank you so much to everyone who came along for the ride.

What a year it’s been.”

Her sincere message was posted alongside an excerpt attributed to author Rashi Sanghavi and shared by the Instagram account @moonomens.

“I didn’t live 365 days this year.”

“I fought 365 battles this year,” the quote read.

“I misplaced a few.”

I won a few.

There were some fantastic days.

There were some particularly difficult days.

I discovered that I had to fall in order to rise.

Healing was necessary for me to progress.

Life had to be painful in order for me to be happy.

Nature, I learned, would not accept anything less.”

“This was a year of spiritual awakening,” the passage went on to say.

I realized that while not everything in life is important, I must hold on to the things that are.

I fought with myself this year.

Above all, I made it through the year.”

The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star used a string of red heart emojis in the comments.

Delilah Belle and Booker, 26, broke up after more than two years of dating, according to Us Weekly on Monday, January 10.

The twosome were first linked in April of this year, and their romance was confirmed the following month.

The California native appeared to have shared her last Instagram photo with the Love Island alum in November 2021, before their breakup made headlines.

She captioned a mirror selfie with her then-beau, “Attending my first ever wedding for the beautiful @ivygetty so naturally I had to dress up.. but OH MY YOU LOOKED INSANE I HAD CHILLS.”

Shortly after Delilah Belle revealed her secrets, Booker spent Christmas with the Hamlins.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

