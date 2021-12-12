Delilah Hamlin, daughter of RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, urges parents to ‘pay for trauma therapy’ in a cryptic TikTok message.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna’s eldest daughter, shared her Christmas wish – and her pain – in a new TikTok video.

The 23-year-old recently admitted to being in “treatment for Xanax addiction and overdosing on Benadryl” on Instagram.

While the song Jingle Bell Rock played on TikTok, the influencer bluntly asked her parents to pay for trauma therapy.

It’s unclear whether Lisa or her husband, Harry Hamlin, were aware of Delilah’s most recent TikTok update.

Last month, the model shared her story in a 30-minute Instagram video.

She detailed how an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine caused migraines, panic attacks, and a form of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder that led to a fear of eating meat over the past year.

She went on to say that a psychiatrist “overprescribed” her Xanax, making her feel “hopeless” and “helpless.”

She claimed that an “overdose” prompted her to seek help from a holistic treatment facility.

“For one, my body became dependent on Xanax, and for two, I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she explained.

“I took Benadryl with it, and I ended up in the hospital for some reason.”

Fans and familiar faces flooded her Instagram video’s comments section.

Paris Hilton tweeted, “Sending you love and light.”

“I love you andamp; know you will get better,” Eyal Booker, Delilah’s boyfriend, wrote.

On a daily basis.

“I’m so proud of you for persevering.”

According to Page Six, Lisa also thanked fans in an Instagram Story after Delilah shared it, calling them “angels.”

“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful for your help and guidance!!” she wrote.

Delilah and her sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, both appear frequently on RHOBH due to their famous mother.

From October 2020 to September 2021, Amelia was dating Scott Disick, a relationship that her parents reportedly “worried” about.

Scott is nearly twice the age of Amelia.

Amelia has also spoken out on the show about her eating disorder and how treatment has changed and saved her life, despite the fact that her slim figure has been attacked online by haters.

