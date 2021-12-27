Delores Catania’s New Beau on ‘RHONJ’

Dolores Catania’s relationship with David Principe came to an end recently.

But that doesn’t mean she’s depressed over their breakup.

In fact, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has moved on and is dating someone else.

On social media, she’s proudly flaunting her new relationship.

Catania is now rumored to be dating someone with whom she can be “loyal and lovable.”

Catania is reportedly dating Paul Connell, according to Page Six.

When asked about Catania’s new relationship, lifelong friend Tom Murro exclusively told the outlet, “They’re very happy together.”

“He’s a great guy.”

“I couldn’t be happier for her,” Murro, a veteran entertainment journalist, added, “it’s still new, but you can tell they make a great match.”

She is entitled to nothing less than the best.”

Through a mutual friend, Catania and Connell met.

They recently took a romantic vacation to St. Lucia’s beaches.

Martin and Catania haven’t been shy about expressing their love for one another on social media.

She took a few photos of herself, and Connell took a selfie while strolling along the beach.

Catania captioned the photo of herself and Connell on her Instagram story, “My favorite lifeguard.”

“She needed someone who could love as much as she does and with whom she could really connect,” Murro continued.

“She and Paul have chemistry like she’s never experienced before.”

According to sources, the two became friends because of their shared love of philanthropy.

Catania is a supporter of a variety of causes, including animal welfare and relief for victims of domestic violence.

Connell’s own charitable efforts are said to have wooed her.

Murro told Page Six, “He’s really involved in giving back.”

“He just gave a ton of toys to a Paterson children’s charity.”

According to reports, their romance will not be featured in the upcoming season of RHONJ because filming was completed before they began dating.

Catania and Principe, a doctor, had a five-year relationship.

Many people thought their relationship was unusual because they never lived together.

Catania shared a home with her ex-husband and business partner, Frank, for the majority of their relationship.

Because Principe was always busy working, Frank acted as Catania’s date to many of the social events she attended on the show.

Catania boasted about having the best of both worlds throughout their relationship: quality time with her…

