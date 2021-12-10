Demaryius Thomas, a receiver for the Denver Broncos, died at the age of 33.

Fans of the NFL will be disappointed.

Demaryius Thomas, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver, died at the age of 33, according to multiple reports.

In a Twitter statement, Miles Garrett, a producer with FOX 5 in Atlanta, confirmed the news.

In part, he wrote, “I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School – Jeff Clayton.”

“He says the rumors are true,” I say.

At the age of 33, the former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver passed away.

Thomas attended Georgia Tech before being selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He was the first wide receiver selected that year.

Thomas had a illustrious career.

He was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Broncos, and he won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

Thomas also played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets during his career.

Thomas’ death was also covered by sports reporter Vic Lomarbdi.

I’ve also received confirmation.

Thomas, Demaryius, has died.

He’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.

“NEVER,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Despite his NFL fame, he had a difficult childhood, like many athletes.

He grew up in Georgia.

Police raided his childhood home when he was a child.

His mother and grandmother were both arrested for distributing crack cocaine.

Thomas’ mother received a 20-year sentence, and his grandmother received a life sentence.

Thomas was raised by his aunt and uncle due to their incarceration.

Both his mother’s and grandmother’s sentences were commuted during Barack Obama’s presidency.

In 2016, Thomas’ mother witnessed him play football for the first time.

Thomas’ young life was tragically cut short, and fans are mourning his death.

“I’m heartbroken,” she says.

Demaryius Thomas is my all-time favorite Denver Broncos wide receiver.

You played with a warrior’s heart, passion, strength, and determination.

You genuinely cared about everyone you met.

The ideal teammate

One user wrote, “Love you DT RIP.”

“Right now, I’m at a loss for words.”

The news of Demaryius Thomas’ death was heartbreaking.

Another Twitter user said, “Dude was an absolute legend.”

