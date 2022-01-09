Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr., ‘BMF’: Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr., ‘BMF’: Demetrius ‘

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr., ‘BMF’

Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory star in the hit Starz crime drama BMF.

On the show, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr portrays his father.

Before the project was picked up, executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson decided that Lil Meech was the only person who could play the part because no one else fit.

However, 50 Cent insisted on the young man proving his worth.

BMF tells the story of the Black Mafia Family, a notorious American drug ring run by two brothers for over a decade.

Big Meech and his brother Southwest T sold cocaine in high school before establishing a nationwide distribution network.

Big Meech was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in June 1968, according to The Sun.

He founded BMF with his younger brother Southwest T, which sold cocaine to Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Both brothers were convicted of running one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering rings ever in Michigan in 2008.

They were given a prison sentence of 30 years.

Since the United States Sentencing Guidelines amended 782 and 788 to update all drug offenses that occurred before November 2014, Big Meech will be released in early 2028.

According to The Sun, Big Meech was also seen doing charity work in October 2021 in order to help him get out early.

Lil Meech recently told XXL how important his BMF role is to him.

“This is like life or death for me, I feel like that’s how serious I take it… not even more so with the job itself, just as much as with me telling the story right because he’s still in jail… he was taken away from me so young and missing my entire teenage childhood, so, it’s like, I want people to know the real him, and that’s all he wanted people to know was the real him,” she says.

People have opinions and thoughts about his father, but they don’t know the real Big Meech, according to Lil Meech.

