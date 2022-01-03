Demi Burnett, alum of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ claims she has emotional breakdowns every few hours.

Demi Burnett, alum of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ says she’s having emotional breakdowns ‘every few hours.’

Demi Burnett is taking things to the next level.

Over the weekend, the Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram to open up about her mental health, alongside a makeup photo of herself in a hoodie and glasses.

“This is going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever posted and I’m so embarrassed but imma be real,” the reality star, who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, began her emotional caption.

“My ego is enraged.”

“Happy New Year, this is me 247,” she wrote. “I’m not doing anything to envy, I’m not ‘happy,’ I’m not social.”

“I’m always thinking, crying, and trying to figure out what’s going on in my life.”

I’ve spent a lot of time blaming myself for everything that’s gone wrong.”

Demi said she hadn’t “had a sip of alcohol in 5 months” and that she was going to see a psychiatrist because she’s been “having an emotional breakdown every few hours.”

She wrote, “Most of the time, I’m feeling pretty s**toverwhelmed.”

“BUT I KNOW I’M GROWING, AND IT’S WORTH IT EVEN IF IT HURTS.”

“Please don’t text me saying I need to get out more,” she continued in her post, addressing her friends and fans.

I know you’re trying to help, but it’s not working and it makes me feel bad.”

“I have suppressed this version of myself (the one who stays in and avoids people) my entire life,” she continued.

“I prefer being alone because I find comfort in exploring my mind so much.”

When I’m alone, I can truly be myself.

“There will be no more camouflage.”

Demi Burnett (@demi_not_lovato) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Amanda Stanton wrote that she’s “been there,” and Natasha Parker promised that she’ll “always try to help” in the comments section.

In the comments section, Kaitlyn Bristowe left a red heart emoji, and Cassie Randolph and Katie Morton also expressed their love.

