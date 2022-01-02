Demi Burnett of Bachelor Nation admits to having emotional breakdowns in a personal Instagram post.

Demi Burnett of Bachelor Nation says she’s having emotional breakdowns in a personal post.

In a candid Instagram post, Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett said she’s “constantly thinking, crying, and trying to figure everything out” during a difficult time.

Demi Burnett of Bachelor Nation is speaking out about her mental health struggles.

The Bachelor in Paradise star shared a deeply personal glimpse into her life and the challenges she’s recently faced on Instagram on New Year’s Day.

“This is going to be the most difficult thing I’ve ever posted, and I’m so embarrassed, but I’m going to be honest.

Demi started her candid post on Jan. with, “My ego is livid.”

“Hello, this is 247, I’m not doing anything to make you jealous, I’m not ‘happy,’ and I’m not social.”

“I’ve been constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out,” the reality TV star explained.

“Countless hours blaming myself for everything that’s caused pain,” she continued in her message.

In the last five months, I haven’t touched a drop of alcohol.

On Monday, I’ll be seeing a psychiatrist.

Every few hours, I have an emotional breakdown.

Most of the time, I’m feeling pretty s–toverwhelmed.”

In 2019, the Bachelor alum, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s 23rd season of the ABC dating show, requested that people refrain from telling her she should “get out more.”

“I know you’re trying to help,” she said, “but it’s not helpful and it makes me feel ashamed.”

“This version of me (the one who stays in and avoids people) is someone I’ve suppressed my whole life,” she continued.

I prefer to be alone because I find comfort in exploring my thoughts.

When I’m alone, I’m able to be truly myself.

“There will be no more camouflage.”

Despite going through a difficult time in her life, the 26-year-old actress believes the experience has taught her something.

“I KNOW I’M GROWING EVEN IF IT HURTS,” she wrote alongside several red heart and fire emojis.

In Demi’s comments section, fellow Bachelor Nation stars offered their support and love, with Jessenia Cruz writing, “You’re amazing.

Even when you don’t want to!!”

“I’ve been there. sending you love,” Amanda Stanton responded, and Tammy Kay Ly responded, “I love you Dems.”

Thank you for being you!!”

“I’m here, and I’ll do everything I can to help.

“I adore you,” Natasha Parker said.

“This is more helpful than you…,” Tia Booth added.

