Demi Burnett of BiP is having an ‘Emotional Breakdown Every Few Hours,’ and her ego is enraged.

Demi Burnett is speaking openly about coping with her emotions during a difficult time.

“This is going to be the most difficult thing I’ve ever posted, and I’m so embarrassed, but I’m going to be honest.

On Saturday, January 1, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 26, captioned an Instagram selfie, “My ego is livid.”

“Hello, this is 247, and I’m not doing anything to make you jealous. I’m not ‘happy,’ and I’m not social.”

“I’m always thinking, crying, and trying to figure out what’s going on.”

“Countless hours blaming myself for everything that’s caused pain,” Burnett continued in her post.

In the last five months, I haven’t touched a drop of alcoholic beverage.

On Monday, I’ll be seeing a psychiatrist.

Every few hours or so, I have a nervous breakdown.

Most of the time, I’m feeling pretty s—toverwhelmed.

BUT I KNOW I AM GROWING, AND IT IS WORTH IT EVEN IF IT HURTS.”

The Bachelor Nation host, who debuted on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, also urged her fans and friends not to text her, saying she “needs to get out more,” and that it has made her feel even more hurt and vulnerable.

“I know u mean well, but it’s not helpful and it makes me feel ashamed,” she added in a Saturday social media post.

“I’ve lived my entire life suppressing this version of myself (the one who stays in and avoids people).”

I prefer to be alone because I find comfort in exploring my thoughts.

When I’m alone, I can truly be myself.

There will be no more camouflage.”

Burnett’s fellow Bachelor Nation alumni have praised her bravery in speaking honestly and expressed their support in response to her emotional pleas.

