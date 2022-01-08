Demi Lovato completes her third rehab stint behind closed doors, years after a near-fatal drug overdose.

Demi Lovato finishes her third rehab stint behind closed doors, years after a near-fatal drug overdose.

DEMI Lovato has completed her third stint in rehab after nearly dying three years ago from a dangerous overdose.

In 2018, the singer had a near-death experience before returning to a “California-sober” lifestyle of drinking and smoking marijuana.

Demi Lovato, 29, has quietly completed her third stint in a Utah addiction treatment facility.

They’ve since returned to Los Angeles and are “doing fine,” according to a source who spoke to PageSix.

The performer revealed in early December that their post-overdose lifestyle would no longer work in their sobriety journey.

They said on their Instagram Story last month, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.”

“The only way to be is sober.”

After six years of sobriety, the pop singer said it was too difficult to continue on that path and that they would instead focus on eliminating life-threatening drugs.

Other celebrities who were recovering from drug and/or alcohol addiction were outraged when the former Disney Channel star said they would only use marijuana on occasion and drink in moderation.

“Moderation doesn’t work,” said Sir Elton John, who was joined by other high-profile celebrities.

“If you drink, you’re going to drink more,” Elton said, referring to his own battles with drug and alcohol addiction.

You’re going to take another pill if you take one.

You can either do it or not.”

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year, Demi discussed their reasons for changing their lifestyle.

In their docuseries, Dancing with the Devil, Demi said, “I’ve learned that saying I’m never going to do this again doesn’t work for me.”

They went on to say that they’re “done with the stuff that will kill (them).”

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to recovery.”

If you are not ready, you should not be forced to get sober.

“You shouldn’t get sober for the sake of others.”

It’s something you have to do for yourself.”

Demi’s most recent rehab stint came after they debuted a brand new haircut on Christmas Eve.

The pop singer flaunted a bold shaved head look, which was reportedly taken while she was in rehab.

The troubled star couldn’t contain their joy as they flaunted their new edgy haircut while flashing a big smile.

Demi, who uses the pronouns theythem, appeared in the video wearing a casual blue tie-dye shirt and silver earrings.

To finish the look, they added a simple chain necklace and glitzy makeup.

Demi used a series of smiling emojis to caption the video.

In 2018, the TV star had a near-fatal fentanyl overdose and detailed the terrifying experience in a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.