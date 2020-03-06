Demi Lovato confronts her past self as she references drug overdose in video for single I Love Me

Demi Lovato is back with her first music video since her overdose in 2018, which references her harrowing drug overdose and split from Wilmer Valderrama.

The two-time Grammy nominee announced her latest single I Love Me earlier this week on Instagram – dropping the video on Friday.

The haunting video included Easter Eggs for fans referencing her 2018 overdose and her split from actor Wilmer, 40, in 2016 after six years.

The video opens with the 27-year-old lounging around a chic spacious New York City loft as she begins singing the empowering track.

As she becomes consumed in her angsty boredom, she gets hit in the head with a magazine.

It then shows bad Demi, the devil on her shoulder dressed in all black, looking for a fight.

Meanwhile, good Demi meditates at the other end of the room while literally hovering in the air.

Ignoring good Demi’s advice, neutral Demi gives into bad Demi, and they duke it out, kicking and slamming each other into walls.

Neutral Demi finally drops bad Demi through a glass table before being named the champion, complete with a gold belt.

She then steps out into the street, rocking a sexy red patent leather duster, layered over a white laced-up top.

Demi passes two little girls in the street, which are believed to represent her and her little sister Madison De La Garza.

She then walks past a sexy black-clad diva surrounded by security, who supposedly represents her Confident era.

The former Disney star then passes a band on the street, which bears a striking resemblance to herself and the Jonas Brothers in Camp Rock.

Seconds later, she crosses paths with a grown trio of men in metallic suits, resembling the brother band in their recent comeback.

After a dance break in the street, she touches the arm of a woman being rolled on a stretcher into an ambulance, symbolizing her overdose.

A bride and groom then cross her path, apparently symbolizing ex Wilmer Valderrama’s recent engagement.

Lovato was unconscious when paramedics arrived to her Los Angeles home in July of 2018.

Earlier that month, the Sorry Not Sorry singer had dropped her single Sober, which revealed to her millions of shocked fans, that she had relapsed on drugs after 6 years of sobriety.

Following the overdose, Lovato checked herself into a three month rehab facility.

In December of 2018, Lovato made a dramatic return to social media to let fans know that she would take the time to explain herself when she felt ready.

‘Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today…’ she tweeted.

‘…But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s–t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.’

At the time she emphasized that she was ‘sober’ and ‘grateful to be alive.’

Demi has had a long history with drugs, having checked herself into rehab for cocaine use in 2010 when she was 18-years-old.

Followed by a sober living home in 2013, according to Us Weekly.