Demi Lovato Debuts a Bold Buzzcut as They Get a “Fresh Start” in the New Year

Demi Lovato Debuts a Razor-Sharp Buzzcut as They Get a “Fresh Start” Before the New Year

On Christmas Day, the 29-year-old pop star debuted a dramatic hair transformation. She came out as non-binary in May and uses the pronouns theythem.

The “I Love Me” singer shared a video montage of their fiery buzzcut on Instagram.

Yes, you read that correctly: the music sensation shaved their head for a more aggressive look.

Demi struck several poses in the short video clip, which they captioned on Instagram, “Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos,” with the hashtag “(hashtag)freshstart.”

Demi said in August that breaking up with Max Ehrich in September 2020 was the “best thing” that could have happened to them.

“When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self,” Demi told Kate Sosin during the 19th Represents 2021 Virtual Summit.

“It was the dissolution of all things that had kept me from identifying as the person I am today,” they continued. Demi now appears to be living true to themselves.

In our gallery below, you can see the star’s dramatic hair transformation.

Before the New Year, the “I Love Me” singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle: a fiery buzzcut!

