Demi Lovato Debuts a New Look for the Holidays, Completely Shaved Head

Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Holiday Shaved Head

Demi Lovato is ringing in 2022 with a fierce new ‘do! The 29-year-old singer shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram over the weekend showing off their newly shaved buzz cut.

“Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos (hashtag)freshstart,” Lovato wrote in one post, posing in front of a mountain backdrop for their photographer pal Angelo Kritikos.

This isn’t the first time Lovato has gone for a dramatic hair transformation this year.

When the singer of “Dancing With the Devil” first chopped off their long locks earlier this year, they talked about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

“I’m in such a good mood.

They said at the time, “I feel more authentic to who I am.”

“I used to hide behind my hair, too…”

I used to hide behind my hair when I was younger.

It would completely encircle my body.

So, when I first started working on myself, I thought to myself, “What is something I’ve been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?” And it turned out to be that.

“I’m starting to feel more like myself.”

