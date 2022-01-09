Demi Lovato finished her rehab stint at the end of the year and returned home for the holidays.

Demi Lovato finished her rehab stint at the end of 2017 and returned home for the holidays.

The 29-year-old singer reportedly went to rehab late last year as part of their self-care journey, according to multiple reports.

Us Weekly later reported that Lovato “will have a sober living companion [with]them during this transition,” and that “it was their decision to return to rehab,” according to the outlet.

Demi is committed to their well-being, and they plan to do regular check-ins throughout their lives to ensure they are putting themselves first, according to People. ET has reached out to Lovato’s rep for comment.

After coming out as non-binary early last year, the singer of “Sorry Not Sorry” uses theythem pronouns.

Lovato declared they were no longer California sober on social media in early December.

Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.”

“The only way to be is sober.”

Lovato made headlines for their sobriety when their docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, was released in March, following their overdose in 2018.

They raised their eyebrows when they admitted to “smoking weed and drinking in moderation.”

“I think the term that best describes me is California sober,” they told CBS Sunday Morning in March. “I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people because I don’t want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them, because it might not.”

Lovato, who debuted a completely shaved buzz cut last month, posted a picture of renowned tattoo artist Doctor Woo giving them a tattoo on their head on their Instagram Story hours after the story of their latest rehab stint broke.

It was taken at 2:35 p.m., according to the photo.

Lovato shows off her massive black spider tattoo about a half-hour later.

With two laughing emojis, they captioned it, “By @_dr_woo_” and “Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease.”

Doctor Woo is the same tattoo artist who has tattooed Justin Bieber and David Beckham’s son, Romeo.

