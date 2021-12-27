Demi Lovato Gets a ‘Fresh Start’ by Shaving Her Head: See the Incredible Transformation

Demi Lovato is not afraid to try new hairstyles.

The 29-year-old singer has experimented with everything from blonde pixies to the ever-trendy wolf cut to longer locks.

But, in anticipation of the new year, they went all out and shaved their heads! The Camp Rock star shared a video compilation shot against a mountain backdrop on Instagram over the weekend to show off their new look.

Lovato wore a black trench coat, silver heart-shaped pendant earrings, and a buzzcut in the short clip.

They captioned the photo, “Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos (hashtag)freshstart.”

Fans and friends flocked to the “Dancing With the Devil” singer’s new look in droves, clogging up the comments section.

“There they are in all their ferocity,” wrote facialist Renee Rouleau, while hairstylist Glen Coco wrote, “OKAYYY, GORGEOUS!!!!”

“Omg, new era?!,” one user exclaimed, while another added, “Omg, I love your hair so much.”

Lovato, who announced their gender identity in May, has been experimenting with their appearance a lot recently.

They’ve worn baby bangs, pixie cuts, long extensions, platinum blonde hues, and, most notably, a hot pink bull cut in the last year.

Lovato’s short pixie cut, which she debuted in January, was more than just a style change; it had a deeper meaning.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer revealed in a Glamour interview that they changed their look to break out of the “heteronormative box” and “make me the happiest.” They also revealed that the “end goal” was to completely shave their head.

In an April interview, they said, “I am now making choices about what it is that I want — for the day, and then for the future.”

Fans’ reactions to their appearance have historically influenced how they viewed themselves; for example, they received a lot of backlash from fans after shaving half of their head and coloring the other half pink in 2014.

