Demi Lovato Gets A Head Tattoo After More Treatment During Her Sobriety Journey

See a photo of Demi Lovato’s new tattoo and read what they had to say about it. They got the tattoo after pursuing more treatment at a facility as part of their ongoing efforts to stay sober.

Demi Lovato’s new ink coincides with the start of the new year.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the 29-year-old pop star debuted a new tattoo.

8, less than a week after they celebrated their first New Year’s holiday since coming out as non-binary last summer, it was revealed they had completed more treatment amid a long journey to sobriety.

Demi, who debuted a new buzzcut shortly after the holidays, shared a photo of a black spider tattoo on the side of their head, which was applied to a freshly shaved patch of skin, on their Instagram Story.

The singer then posted a passage from the Native American folktale Grandmother Spider Brings the Light after pleading with their hairstylist to “come fix my hair pleeeease.”

She taught us how to make pottery and weave.

She educated us on fire, light, and darkness.

She taught us that we are all connected on the internet, and that each of us has a unique role to play in the world.”

Dr. Demi’s ink is his creation.

Woo is a popular Los Angeles-based, celebrity-favorite tattoo artist who has given the singer several tattoos in the past, including a neck tat with the word “survivor,” which he inked on the singer in December 2019, more than a year after they nearly died from a drug overdose.

Demi entered rehab for a few months shortly after the incident.

Last year, they also finished treatment at a facility, according to reports released on Saturday.

“They are looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and loved ones, and want to focus on the positive,” a close friend of the singer told E! News, adding, “They are home, in a great place, and doing well.”

