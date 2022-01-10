Demi Lovato has a lot of tattoos, right?

Demi Lovato has how many tattoos?

Demi Lovato, a former Disney Channel star, got a new tattoo after a stint in rehab.

According to Lovato’s Instagram page, the singer has added another tattoo to their collection of body art.

Demi Lovato is known to have over 25 tattoos.

A word illustration on Lovato’s neck that reads “survivor” is one of her most well-known pieces of body art.

A lion’s face on the back of the singer’s hand represents their zodiac sign as well as their song Lionheart.

Another fully inked design on the performer’s opposite hand reads, “Love will live forever in an infinite universe.”

The lyrics to one of Lovato’s favorite songs, Beautiful Chorus’ Infinite Universe, are the meaning behind the word-filled tattoo.

Woo created a few of Demi Lovato’s designs, including their most recent spider illustration.

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, Woo shared Demi’s new tattoo with both of their Instagram accounts.

On the side of Lovato’s head, Woo drew a big spider.

“It was grandmother spider who taught us many things,” the former Disney child star wrote on Instagram, explaining their tattoo choice.

“She taught us about pottery and weaving,” Lovato continued.

“She taught us about fire, light, and darkness,” they continued.

“She taught us that we are all connected on the internet, and that each of us has a unique place in this world,” the singer concluded.

A black Emoji love heart and a spider icon were used to cap off Lovato’s message.

They recently liked one of Dr Woo’s newest tattoo designs, which featured a massive spider tattooed on the back of a man’s skull, spanning from the back of his neck to the crown of his head.

Many fans assumed this was Demi’s source of inspiration, with one commenting, “We know.”

“Was this your inspo?” one person asked directly, while another added, “@ddlovato love you so much.”

Demi Lovato suffered a near-fatal fentanyl overdose in 2018.

In a 2021 interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the performer discussed their reasons for changing their lifestyle.

In their docuseries, Dancing with the Devil, Lovato said, “I’ve learned that saying I’m never going to do this again doesn’t work for me.”

They went on to say that they’re “done with the stuff that will kill (them).”

“Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution,” Lovato said.

If you are not ready, you should not be forced to get sober.”

“You shouldn’t get sober for other people,” they added.

