Demi Lovato Is “Doing Well” at Home Following Additional Treatment

Demi Lovato recently sought more treatment at a facility, three years after completing rehab following a near-fatal overdose and embarking on a journey to stay “sober sober.”

Demi Lovato has taken a significant step forward in her recovery.

According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old pop star completed treatment at a facility last year.

Demi is “home, in a great place, and doing well,” according to an E! News source. “They are looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and loved ones, and want to focus on the positive,” the source added.

When E! News contacted the singer’s rep, he had no immediate comment.

Demi announced on Instagram a month ago that they are no longer following their previous “California sober ways,” adding, “Sober sober is the only way.” On Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, a 2021 docuseries about her past heroin addiction, near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, and subsequent recovery, the singer said they have been “smoking weed and drinking in moderation.”

“I think the term that I best identify with is ‘California sober,” Demi said on CBS This Morning in March. “I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the perimeters of my recovery with people because I don’t want anyone looking at my perimeters of safety and thinking that’s what works for them because it might not.”

“I am cautious to say that,” they continued, “just as I believe the complete abstinence method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone.”

I don’t believe that this moderation journey is a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone.”

Demi has struggled with substance abuse for many years.

They celebrated six years of sobriety a month before their overdose in 2018.

The star went to a treatment center and a sober living facility after the near-fatal incident.

Demi had a particularly emotional and transformative year in general last year.

They changed their pronouns to theythem and came out publicly as non-binary in May.

“It’s okay if you misgender me,” the star wrote on Instagram the following July.

“The shift will happen naturally as long as you keep trying to respect my truth.”

I’m just grateful for your effort in remembering what’s so important to my recovery.”

