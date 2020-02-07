Demi Lovato Is Getting Her Own Pillow Talk Show

Demi Lovato is adding another credit to her long resume: Talk show host.

Lovato is just the latest name to join the Quibi streaming platform with her own series, Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato. That’s just the working title, so it may change by time of premiere, but it really gives the gist of the show. In the 10-episode series, Lovato will sit down with guests to discuss a wide range of topics including activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media, gender identity and wellness. The guests will be both experts and other stars.

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” Lovato said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

Pillow Talk comes after Lovato’s return to acting in Will & Grace and her show-stopping performances at the 2020 Grammy Awards and at the Super Bowl. The singer-actress appeared in Disney’s Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance before breaking out big with her own music. In addition to the final season of Will & Grace where she is playing Will’s (Eric McCormack) potential surrogate, she has a role in the upcoming Eurovision movie for Netflix.

Lovato joins everyone from Liam Hemsworth and Zac Efron to Darren Criss and Anna Kendrick with a project in the works at Quibi.

Get a rundown of some of Quibi’s other programming below.

The streaming platform, which is designed for on-the-go viewing and features short-form content, launches April 6.