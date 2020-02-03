Demi Lovato Lets the Tears Flow During Powerful 2020 Grammys Performance

One word: wowzers!

Demi Lovato is back and better than ever, y’all. On Sunday night, the 27-year-old songstress owned the 2020 Grammys stage, as she delivered a powerful and moving performance that brought her to tears.

In fact, this marked her first major performance since July 2018.

However, fans of the superstar couldn’t tell she had been off the stage for quite some time, because she commanded the stage and nailed her vocals.

Making her comeback even more memorable? Demi performed a song that she wrote shortly before her apparent overdose in the summer of 2018. She debuted her latest single, “Anyone,” and we can tell it’s going to climb up the charts with its melodic tune and meaningful lyrics.

Audience and viewers alike cheered her on after she was done singing her latest single, which also hit the iTunes store. Many were moved by her lyrics and emotional performance, so much so that she received a standing ovation.

Along with her jaw-dropping performance, Demi looked angelic in a white ball-gown by Christian Siriano that encompassed the stage with its billowing bottom. The design also featured a blazer-like top, with a plunging neckline, and shimmery material that glimmered in the stage lights.

“What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years,” Lovato shared on Instagram on Sunday night. “So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”

“As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn’t want to forget,” a source previously told E! News ahead of her Grammy Awards performance, which was announced earlier in the month. “The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It’s going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this.”

It was a big moment, indeed!

“She’s overcome so much and is such a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and what she doesn’t ever want to go back to,” the insider added. “She’s so grateful to be alive and here to share her music again.”

It’s easy to see that the 27-year-old pop star is ready to enter the spotlight again, and enjoy this next chapter in her life.

Come February, Lovato will take on the Super Bowl and perform the National Anthem in Miami. “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL,” she shared on social media.

Along with her upcoming performance, the pop star is working on a new album, which she seemingly gave a sneak peek of during the Grammy Awards. According to a source, she was hard at work last year.

“She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day,” the insider said at the time. “She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out.”

“Demi hopes to have the album out by Summer, Fall at the latest,” the insider explained. “She had a very trying year and has a lot she wants to share with her fans through her music.”

“Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way,” the insider shared. “Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect.”

We can’t wait to see what great things the 27-year-old has in store for her fans!

For the latest updates on the all things Grammys, E! News has you covered. Get the scoop, here!