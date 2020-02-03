Demi Lovato Releases Heartbreaking Song “Anyone” After 2020 Grammys Performance

Demi Lovato made her return to music at the 2020 Grammys, and it was an unforgettable performance.

The 27-year-old star performed her new song “Anyone” during the award show, which she released as a new single directly after her performance. And the single is quite the emotional journey, as it was written just days before her nearly fatal overdose in July 2018.

As she sings, “I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided into alcohol.”

Lovato also sings of feeling isolated. “A hundred million stories / And a hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing,” she admits in the lyrics. “Nobody’s listening to me / Nobody’s listening.” In the chorus, she begs for the feelings of isolation to end.

“Anyone, please send me anyone,” she belts. “Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone.”

The song proved to be a difficult one for Lovato to perform last night. The musician was so overcome with emotion that she had to stop and compose herself before starting the song over. The audience, of course, was supportive and patient as she gathered herself. When she made it to the end of the performance, she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Now, the song is available for purchase and on streaming platforms for everyone to hear.

Leading up to the Grammys, Lovato sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, revealing that “Anyone” was recorded just before her overdose and that she now realizes it was a “cry for help.”

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” she said in the interview. “It’s only telling a fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit, and it’s enough to kind of show the world where I’ve been.”

As she continued, “I recorded the vocals for it four days before [the overdose]. The lyrics took on a totally different meaning [after]. At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl’?”

“I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” she went on. “I even listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I feel like I was in denial.”

The “Skyscaper” singer also revealed that following her overdose, she knew that if/when she staged her return to music, “Anyone” would be the first thing she would perform.

As she explained, “It was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'”

She did just that last night. Following the powerful performance, Lovato took to Instagram to thank everyone for the support she received.

“What an unbelievable night,” she wrote. “My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”