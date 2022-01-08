Demi Lovato Returns Home 3 Years After Overdosing: ‘It Was Their Decision’ Demi Lovato Returns Home After Secretly Completing Another Rehab Stay: ‘It Was Their Decision’

Demi Lovato Returns Home 3 Years After Overdosing: ‘It Was Their Decision’

I’m back at home.

Demi Lovato has completed another rehab stay as part of her ongoing addiction issues, according to Us Weekly.

Lovato “returned home from rehab during the holidays,” according to a source close to the 29-year-old “Confident” singer’s mother, who first broke the news to Page Six.

“During this transition, Demi will have a sober living companion,” the insider adds.

“They chose to return to rehab.”

While the former child star has yet to publicly address their latest recovery steps, they have since deleted all of their Instagram photos except one from earlier this week.

Late last year, Lovato’s sobriety journey made headlines when she confirmed that she was no longer “California sober.”

In December 2021, the Sonny With Chance alum captioned an Instagram Story post, “I no longer support my’California sober’ ways.”

“The only way to be is sober, sober.”

Lovato had previously admitted that following their 2018 overdose, they had not completely cut out marijuana or alcohol, instead striking a “balance.”

“I called [Charles Cook, my recovery case manager] and said, ‘Something’s not right.’

“I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and the other side of my life following a program that tells me if I slip up, I’m going to die,” the Unidentified star said in a March 2021 interview with Glamour, noting that an “all-or-nothing” approach to sobriety would not work for them.

“There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution.

Any path that is effective, meaningful, and safe for someone else is not necessarily effective, meaningful, or safe for you.

… What I’m encouraging people to do is make their own decisions.

For me, autonomy was the catalyst for change.”

The Grammy nominee was previously hospitalized in July 2018 after overdosing less than a month after the “Skyscraper” crooner revealed they had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Lovato spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before going to a rehab facility for three months.

“I had three strokes,” says the narrator.

In their Dancing With the Devil documentary, which was released in February 2021, the Disney Channel alum revealed, “I had a heart attack.”

“I was told I had five by my doctors.”

